Royals 'twitchy' as Meghan Markle series will spill 'who wears pants in the house'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix docu-series can cost them their royal titles, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed a multi million dollar deal with the streaming giant by virtue of their royal names, could rub off the family wrongly over their new project.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe said: "To say the Palace is twitchy about this is an understatement.

"There's a lot of unease about Harry and Meghan keeping their titles because that's what they're selling, and this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

"If this show goes ahead, the Queen will almost certainly strip them of their titles. This could stir up a hornet's nest."

Adding of the details of their reality series, Mr Larcombe shared: "If the sums of money involved are accurate - Netflix are going to want more than footage of Prince Harry doing the washing up."

He explained to Bella Magazine: "They'll have to show some of the reality of life inside the world of Harry and Meghan.

"We could see who wears the trousers, and their arguments and rows."

"You can imagine the revelations that could come out from conversations being filmed and broadcast."

