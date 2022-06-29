 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
AFP

R. Kelly still ‘poses a serious danger to the public’, faces sentencing today

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

R. Kelly still ‘poses a serious danger to the public’, faces sentencing today
R. Kelly still ‘poses a serious danger to the public’, faces sentencing today

A US federal judge on Wednesday was set to sentence disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly nearly a year after he was convicted of leading a decades-long effort to recruit and trap teenagers and women for sexual abuse.

Prosecutors have urged the court to put the "I Believe I Can Fly" artist behind bars for at least 25 years, saying he still "poses a serious danger to the public."

In September, a jury in Brooklyn federal court found the fallen superstar guilty on all nine charges he faced, including the most serious of racketeering.

"His actions were brazen, manipulative, controlling and coercive. He has shown no remorse or respect for the law," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo.

"A lengthy sentence of imprisonment will serve to deter others -- including those with wealth, fame and the outsized power such status brings -- from engaging in similar crimes," they added.

The legal team representing the 55-year-old Kelly, who is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn awaiting his fate, have urged a lighter sentence with a maximum of approximately 17 years.

Jury selection in Kelly´s separate, long-delayed federal trial in Chicago is meanwhile scheduled to begin August 15.

In that case, Kelly and two of his former associates are alleged to have rigged the singer´s 2008 pornography trial and hid years of sexual abuse of minors.

The musician who once dominated R&B also faces prosecution in two other state jurisdictions.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ hubby Sam Asghari dishes on his ‘fairytale’ wedding

Britney Spears’ hubby Sam Asghari dishes on his ‘fairytale’ wedding
Naomie Harris discusses about impact of Johnny Depp’s victory on MeToo movement

Naomie Harris discusses about impact of Johnny Depp’s victory on MeToo movement
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez upcoming birthday plans revealed

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez upcoming birthday plans revealed
Chris Pratt criticises religion while denying attending controversial church

Chris Pratt criticises religion while denying attending controversial church
Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion
Prince William, Kate 'should be free' to enjoy birthday without Sussex drama

Prince William, Kate 'should be free' to enjoy birthday without Sussex drama
BBC gives 'significant' money to Princess Diana tell-all whisteblower

BBC gives 'significant' money to Princess Diana tell-all whisteblower
Travis Barker’s daughter ask for prayers while son performs in NYC amid hospitalization

Travis Barker’s daughter ask for prayers while son performs in NYC amid hospitalization
Meghan Markle haters 'obsessed and possesed' with Oprah tell-all 2.0: Sussex fans

Meghan Markle haters 'obsessed and possesed' with Oprah tell-all 2.0: Sussex fans
Royals 'twitchy' as Meghan Markle series will spill 'who wears pants in the house'

Royals 'twitchy' as Meghan Markle series will spill 'who wears pants in the house'
Ghislaine Maxwell: A friend to British royalty

Ghislaine Maxwell: A friend to British royalty

Latest

view all