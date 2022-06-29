Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finally spoken out over the US Supreme Court verdict on abortion.



The mother of two shared her and husband Prince Harry’s reaction to the journalist Jessica Yellin for Vogue Magazine feature that was published on Tuesday.

The Duchess said, “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.”

She further said, "They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too."

Sharing Prince Harry’s reaction to the verdict, Meghan said, "His reaction last week was guttural, like mine."

Last Friday, the US Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shredded five decades of constitutional protections and prompted several right-leaning states to impose immediate bans.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," the court said in a 6-3 ruling on one of America´s most bitterly divisive issues. "The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."