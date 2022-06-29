 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 29, 2022

Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion
Meghan Markle finally reacts to US Supreme Court decision on abortion

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has finally spoken out over the US Supreme Court verdict on abortion.

The mother of two shared her and husband Prince Harry’s reaction to the journalist Jessica Yellin for Vogue Magazine feature that was published on Tuesday.

The Duchess said, “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.”

She further said, "They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too."

Sharing Prince Harry’s reaction to the verdict, Meghan said, "His reaction last week was guttural, like mine."

Last Friday, the US Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shredded five decades of constitutional protections and prompted several right-leaning states to impose immediate bans.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," the court said in a 6-3 ruling on one of America´s most bitterly divisive issues. "The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home again after death threats

BBC gives 'significant' money to Princess Diana tell-all whisteblower

BBC gives 'significant' money to Princess Diana tell-all whisteblower
Travis Barker’s daughter ask for prayers while son performs in NYC amid hospitalization

Travis Barker’s daughter ask for prayers while son performs in NYC amid hospitalization
Royals 'twitchy' as Meghan Markle series will spill 'who wears pants in the house'

Royals 'twitchy' as Meghan Markle series will spill 'who wears pants in the house'
Ghislaine Maxwell: A friend to British royalty

Ghislaine Maxwell: A friend to British royalty
Prince Harry 'fading' from UK memory: 'Just give up British citizenship'

Prince Harry 'fading' from UK memory: 'Just give up British citizenship'
Ghislaine Maxwell sentence has left Prince Andrew 'tainted forever': Expert

Ghislaine Maxwell sentence has left Prince Andrew 'tainted forever': Expert
Prince Charles reputation 'truly blown' with money scandal, says Meghan pal

Prince Charles reputation 'truly blown' with money scandal, says Meghan pal
Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'

Dakota Johnson sees 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan as her 'brother'
Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side

Travis Barker urgently hospitalised, Kourtney Kardashian by his side
New report compounds Prince Charles' problems

New report compounds Prince Charles' problems

Latest

view all