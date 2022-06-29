 
Dakota Johnson on ‘crazy’ shoot of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’: ‘It’s Psychotic’

Dakota Johnson said that the making of Fifty Shades of Grey was ‘tricky’ adding that she would not have done it if she knew the shoot would be ‘psychotic.’

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Persuasion star detailed the ‘crazy’ days at shoot after Charlie Hunnam, who was originally casted to play Christian Grey, dropped out.

Johnson said that the author and screenwriter of the movie E. L. James was “so enraged” after Hunnam left that she scrapped the original script.

“It just became something crazy,” Johnson told the outlet. “There were a lot of different disagreements.”

“I haven’t been able to talk about this truthfully ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky,” she added.

“[James] had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen.” Johnson continued. “It was always a battle. Always … We’d do the takes of the movie that [James] wanted to make, and then we would do the takes of the movie that we wanted to make … It was like mayhem all the time.”

The 32-year-old actor further said, “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’"

However, the actor noted that she does not regret doing the movies, saying, “I don’t think it’s a matter of regret.”

