Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama shares loving moment with dad in since-deleted post

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama is sharing loving moment with dad in since-deleted post.



The 16-year-old left fans more concerned about Travis's health after she posted and then deleted a photo of the Blink-182 drummer in the hospital amid his health scare Tuesday.

The TikTok upload, which fans screenshotted before it was taken down, showed Alabama, holding 46-year-old Barker’s hand while he lay on a stretcher.

The rock star held his cellphone in his right hand and wore hospital bands on both wrists, but Alabama covered the details with a heart emoji. He also had on a black wrist brace.

The photo showed Barker’s iPhone had dozens of missed calls, text messages, and email notifications.

“Please say a prayer,” Alabama captioned the TikTok post, adding singer Paravi Das’ cover of Beach Bunny’s song Cloud 9 to the video.

Alabama also took to her Instagram Stories to ask fans to “please send your prayers.” She did not delete that post.

The All the Small Things performer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by ambulance Tuesday afternoon for unknown reasons.



