Will Elon Musk help Amber Heard appeal verdict?

Actress Amber Heard, who was found liable of defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp in defamation trial, has announced that she is going to appeal the jury's verdict.

In a short hearing Friday morning in Judge Penney Azcarate’s Fairfax, VA courtroom, a final judgment in the high-profile civil trial that ended June 1 was presented and entered into the docket. 

However, Heard’s main attorney Elaine Bredehoft sought to set a briefing schedule and more for a proposed appeal for her client.

Azcarate bluntly told Bredehoft that if she wanted to appeal the verdict from the seven-person jury, the lawyer would have to file motions with the court. The judge added that the Aquaman star will have to put up an $8.35 million bond with 6% interest per year for any appeal to formally move forward.

Heard's lawyer Bredehoft has said that she does not have the money to pay Depp or meet the bond. As well as likely challenging the bond issue, Heard’s defense team have about 21 days to file an appeal.

Now, there are speculations that Elon Musk may help the actress to appeal the verdict by paying bond for her.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are believed to have dated on and off between 2016 and 2018.

However, a source has revealed that Musk won't come to support Heard as he has moved on and wished her to start a new life instead of indulging into another trial.

