Prince Harry ‘will be relieved’ after Netflix cameras shut down, claims pal

Prince Harry is said to be done with all his PR engagements and TV appearances, with a friend claiming that the Duke of Sussex ‘will be relieved’ once it’s all over.



According to the friend quoted by Heat magazine, Prince Harry feels ‘embarrassed’ over his numerous TV interviews, and is planning to ‘dial back on some PR engagements and filming commitments.’

“It feels like it's all become too much for him, especially with the Netflix crew everywhere. He will be so relieved when it's over,” the pal claimed.

However, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s sentiments are said to be the opposite, with the Duchess of Sussex reportedly telling friends that the couple are ‘just getting started’.

The source claimed: “They're really at odds over this because Meghan feels like they're only just getting started with their showbiz work. She is already preparing for their next big TV show and wants to collaborate with Oprah's network to give people a look at the more glamorous aspects of their lives. She's even considering going down the reality TV route.”