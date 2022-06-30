Johnny Depp chooses dignity over money as he refuses multi-million dollars deal

Johnny Depp chose dignity over money when he was reportedly offered a multi-million dollars deal by Disney.

He refused to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the famous franchise The Pirates of the Caribbean when Disney offered the deal as an apology for shelving the project in the wake of domestic abuse allegations levelled against the actor by none other than his former wife Amber Heard.

Now that he has won a defamation case against Amber, he has chosen not to accept the deal offered by Disney.

According to reports, the actor refused to work because he was removed unceremoniously from the franchise amid reports that Disney was giving thought to the idea of bringing in another actor to play the role.







