Thursday Jun 30 2022
Paris Hilton reveals she 'cried' seeing Britney Spears at wedding: ‘Magical fairytale’

Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Paris Hilton described the “the magical fairytale” wedding of gal pal Britney Spears, revealing that she cried when she saw the singer walked down the aisle.

The media personality, who snubbed Joe Biden’s invite to attend the Toxic singer’s nuptials, said that it was beautiful seeing Britney happy at her wedding with Sam Asghari.

"It was a magical fairytale," the 41-year-old model told E! News. "I'm so happy for her. She's like an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many incredible powerful women and we had the most epic night ever."

"Just seeing her walk down the aisle in the dress, I was crying,” Paris added. “It was just so beautiful and romantic and just seeing sparkles and happiness in her eyes. And just seeing my Brit back and just in love and just the whole thing." 

Sharing the magical details of the evening, Paris said, "The Cinderella carriage, the horses, it was just like a fairy tale out of a storybook for Disney. She was a Disney princess."

Britney tied the knot with fitness trainer-turned-actor earlier this month in a star studded wedding.

Apart from Paris, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore were in attendance to celebrate with Britney her big day.

