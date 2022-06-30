 
Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place

Prince Charles, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne host major event in Queen's place

Queen Elizabeth II didn't attend the Holyroodhouse garden party despite being present in the residence after which her children Prince Charles along with Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex and Princess Anne hosted guests.

As per the details, the royal family, who is visiting Scotland during the annual Holyrood Week, held a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - a tribute to Scots' good work in the community.

However, the attendees at the party were welcomed by the Countess of Wessex in the Queen’s place.

She looked adorable in a dusty pink dress which looked eccentric with white stilettos and silver jewellery.

Princess Royal on the other hand flaunted a jewel-coloured teal frock which she paired with a light blue jacket. She also wore a white hat to greet guests.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the monarch had a meeting with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alison Johnstone earlier in the day.

Ms Sturgeon reportedly prepared a special gift for the Queen – a limited edition bottle of whisky.

During the meeting which took place just a day after she proposed a second Scottish Independence Referendum on 19 October 2023.

