Meghan Markle accused of 'inserting her British drama in American politics'

Thursday Jun 30 2022
Thursday Jun 30, 2022

Meghan Markle has been facing backlash since she spoke out about abortion right in the US.

The Duchess of Sussex has been slammed by right wing politicians for speaking up about about the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs Wade.

Feminist activist Gloria Steinem spoke to the Duchess and Vogue's Jessica Yellin about the Supreme Court decision.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) shockingly said: "This is just another attempt from the ex-royals to insert their British drama in American politics."

Rep. Buddy Carter added: "I think Americans made it pretty clear in 1776 that they don’t want members of the British Royal Family making decisions for them."

This comes after the Duchess boldly told Gloria: "It seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to DC together soon."

