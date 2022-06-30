Pete Davidson dated Olivia O’Brien before his affair with Phoebe Dynevor

American singer Olivia O’Brien has confirmed that she and Pete Davidson dated in 2020, before the comedian was with Phoebe Dynevor.

According to Olivia, she and Pete Davidson were once more than just friends, and their relationship ended over a text.



During the June 29 episode of the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, host Dave Portnoy put Olivia in the hot seat by asking her "what was going on" between her and the Saturday Night Live alum.

"Where did you hear that?" Olivia asked. "How did you hear that?"

Dave then read an anonymous and unverified submission that was made to the celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, suggesting Pete was with Olivia before he entered a relationship with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

"I have it on good authority that Pete and Phoebe are in fact an item," the DeuxMoi post claimed. "He ended things with B-list popstar/influencer he had been seeing beforehand for Phoebe."

So, is it true? Olivia confirmed that it happened around October 2020 but that she didn't think "anyone knew about that."

The "Josslyn" singer said Pete ended things with her before moving on with Phoebe, saying, "He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else," she said. "'So, like, I can't.'"



But keep in mind that this all happened "a long time ago," and Olivia still thinks he is a "nice guy." As for what drew her to the 28-year-old comedian, she had a number of qualities on her mind.

"He's hot and he's really funny," she said. "And he's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy."

Olivia also shared that it's "so annoying" how "guys don't get it" when it comes to Pete's appeal. And while she made the argument that she has "friends that are only attracted to guys for their personality," she finds Pete physically attractive as well.

Phoebe and Pete never officially confirmed their romance. But they were photographed candidly hugging and walking together on a grassy hill in Phoebe's native UK.



Pete Davidson, who had affairs with number of celebrities in the past, has now moved with Kim Kardashian. The couple are making headlines with their whirlwind romance and reportedly seriously thinking about their future life.