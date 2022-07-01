 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Noah Schnapp recalls meeting his crush at 2019 awards

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Noah Schnapp recalls meeting his crush at 2019 awards

Noah Shnapp was unable to contain his excitement when he met Zendaya, his crush.

Schnapp won the title of Best Frightened Performance at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Before starting his acceptance speech, he stumbled, "Hi, Zendaya," as he saw the 25-year-old actress in the audience.

Schnapp previously stated that he adored the Spider-Man actress in a pre-show interview. Despite the fact that they were not introduced at the awards ceremony, Zendaya called Schnapps’ admission of love "adorable" in a tweet.

The 17-year-old American actor finally met his celebrity crush in 2019, at E! People’s Choice awards.

Recalling the occasion, “It was amazing. I just remember seeing her out of the corner of my eye and walking up to her” said Schnapp on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “I was really, really nervous. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s actually her. This is the first time I’m meeting her”.

The Will Byer actor continued, “She smelled great, and she was so cute. And she towered over me. And she bent down, and she’s like, ‘Hi, Noah,’ with her little squeaky voice. Yeah, I remember everything”.

More From Entertainment:

Logan Paul strengthens his position in the WWE wrestling world

Logan Paul strengthens his position in the WWE wrestling world
Meghan Markle ‘could make a real difference’ in politics, claims expert

Meghan Markle ‘could make a real difference’ in politics, claims expert
Camilla hailed by Queen Elizabeth for her service amid royal shakeup

Camilla hailed by Queen Elizabeth for her service amid royal shakeup

Meghan Markle’s ‘Vogue’ interview to make Netflix, Spotify angry

Meghan Markle’s ‘Vogue’ interview to make Netflix, Spotify angry
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's latest statement reveals her intentions

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre's latest statement reveals her intentions
‘Elon Musk is the perfect ex-husband’, says Talulah Riley

‘Elon Musk is the perfect ex-husband’, says Talulah Riley
Dr Shola slams royal family in fierce defense of Meghan Markle

Dr Shola slams royal family in fierce defense of Meghan Markle
Beyonce shares cover artwork for her forthcoming album Renaissance

Beyonce shares cover artwork for her forthcoming album Renaissance
Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard's legal woes far away from over

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard's legal woes far away from over
Pete Davidson dated Olivia O’Brien before his affair with Phoebe Dynevor

Pete Davidson dated Olivia O’Brien before his affair with Phoebe Dynevor
Meghan Markle accused of 'inserting her British drama in American politics'

Meghan Markle accused of 'inserting her British drama in American politics'
Travis Barker’s colonoscopy-induced pancreatitis is rare, say health experts

Travis Barker’s colonoscopy-induced pancreatitis is rare, say health experts

Latest

view all