Noah Schnapp recalls meeting his crush at 2019 awards

Noah Shnapp was unable to contain his excitement when he met Zendaya, his crush.



Schnapp won the title of Best Frightened Performance at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Before starting his acceptance speech, he stumbled, "Hi, Zendaya," as he saw the 25-year-old actress in the audience.

Schnapp previously stated that he adored the Spider-Man actress in a pre-show interview. Despite the fact that they were not introduced at the awards ceremony, Zendaya called Schnapps’ admission of love "adorable" in a tweet.

The 17-year-old American actor finally met his celebrity crush in 2019, at E! People’s Choice awards.

Recalling the occasion, “It was amazing. I just remember seeing her out of the corner of my eye and walking up to her” said Schnapp on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “I was really, really nervous. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s actually her. This is the first time I’m meeting her”.

The Will Byer actor continued, “She smelled great, and she was so cute. And she towered over me. And she bent down, and she’s like, ‘Hi, Noah,’ with her little squeaky voice. Yeah, I remember everything”.