 
entertainment
Friday Jul 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 01, 2022

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heards property if she doesnt pay him
Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she fails to pay him $8 million in damages after losing the blockbuster defamation trial.

The New York Post reported that the Aquaman actor had gone bankrupt after which Heard would sell her assets to pay for the compensation to Depp.

If the actor is unable to pay Depp the damages, the Pirates of the Caribbean star could seize her California house, a legal expert Jeremiah Denton said.

"[Depp] can institute collection proceedings so he can garnish [Heard's] pay, if she has a salary or wage-type income,” the outlet quoted Denton.

"He can attach her assets which basically means seize them. He can get to her assets, sell them and take cash,” Denton added,

Meanwhile, Heard,be may be forced to use an expensive gift - a Tesla Model X, from her ex Elon Musk to pay Depp.

More From Entertainment:

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour

Graham Dene recalls Princess Diana's cheeky sense of humour
Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday

Prince William gets emotional as he pays touching tribute to Princess Diana on 61th birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'happily moving on' after 'bullying' claims
Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos

Anne Hathaway addresses Roe v Wade ruling on The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary: Photos
Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial

Elon Musk faces another trouble nearly a month after Amber Heard trial
Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals

Prince William said THIS to Prince Harry during last meeting: Lip reader reveals
Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’

Pete Davidson on breaking up with Olivia O'Brien over text msg: ‘No truth to this’
Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Johnny Depp’s assault case could be blown up by THIS key witness

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split

Shakira enjoys surfing with mystery man following Gerard Pique split
Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism

Friends’ co-creator responds to show’s ‘lack of diversity’ criticism
Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how

Meghan Markle rift with royal family started less than a week after her wedding: Here’s how
Jennifer Lopez steals hearts with her gorgeous look in THIS photo

Jennifer Lopez steals hearts with her gorgeous look in THIS photo

Latest

view all