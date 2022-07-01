Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she doesn't pay him

Johnny Depp might seize Amber Heard's property if she fails to pay him $8 million in damages after losing the blockbuster defamation trial.

The New York Post reported that the Aquaman actor had gone bankrupt after which Heard would sell her assets to pay for the compensation to Depp.

If the actor is unable to pay Depp the damages, the Pirates of the Caribbean star could seize her California house, a legal expert Jeremiah Denton said.

"[Depp] can institute collection proceedings so he can garnish [Heard's] pay, if she has a salary or wage-type income,” the outlet quoted Denton.

"He can attach her assets which basically means seize them. He can get to her assets, sell them and take cash,” Denton added,

Meanwhile, Heard,be may be forced to use an expensive gift - a Tesla Model X, from her ex Elon Musk to pay Depp.