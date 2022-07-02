Rebel Wilson teams up with Charles Melton for THIS K-Pop movie

Rebel Wilson and Riverdale’s star Charles Melton have recently been roped in for a new comedy movie titled K-Pop: Lost in America.



According to Deadline, the project will be helmed by South Korean moviemaker JK Youn and its script has been written by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

However, no details have been shared on what roles these popular stars will play in the movie.

Reportedly, the narrative follows a breaking K-Pop group who find themselves stranded in Waco, Texas, just days before their American debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In the synopsis released, the band has to cover the distance from Texas to Manhattan in just few days and they have do it without “phone, money and transportation”.

It further stated that the clash of culture will occur “when visitors learn to love Texas and Texas returns to them”.

The outlet reported that the filming is expected to begin towards the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, Wilson was last seen in the Netflix comedy Senior Year.

Melton, on the other hand, plays Reggie in the hit series, and it's going to end later this year.