Saturday Jul 02 2022
Prince Harry sees his late mom Princess Diana in daughter Lilibet, son Archie

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who still thinks of his mother Princess Diana every day, has said that he sees his late mom in his children Archie and Lilibet.

In his emotional speech to pay rich tribute to his late mother on her 61st birthday, Prince Harry says “I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every single day.”

The Duke was speaking to the recipients of Diana Awards while appearing over video chat.

He further said “I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corner of the world.”

Harry’s elder brother Prince William also paid a touching tribute to his mother in an emotional letter to the Diana Award recipients.

