Rihanna makes first public appearance since giving birth at A$AP Rocky concert

File Footage

Rihanna showered support on A$AP Rocky as made a visit to London’s Wireless Festival to cheer for beau in first public appearance after welcoming baby.



The Fenty Beauty mogul was seen making her way through the crowd while the rapper – singer performed on stage.

The Diamonds appeared annoyed in one of the videos posted on Twitter by fans as audience tried to get a glimpse of her while screaming her name as reported by TMZ.

Donning a puffy black jacket with silver hoop earrings and chain necklace, RiRi looked gorgeous as she cheered for the father of her child.

The singer – actor was seen at Los Angeles airport before arriving in London with her family and entourage according to report published by Spanish media outlet Marca.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on 13th May in Los Angeles after she announced her pregnancy in January 2022.