 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 02 2022
By
Web Desk

'Monarchy is the real problem not Prince Charles'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 02, 2022

Monarchy is the real problem not Prince Charles

Prince Charles is coming under fire but the monarchy is the real problem, claims Gram Smith, CEO Republic.

Smith, in his piece of writing to Express UK, shared his thoughts on Prince Charles, William and monarchy's future following the latest royal scandal in which the heir was reportedly found to have been accepting multi-million-euro cash donations from a Qatari politician.

He wrote: "Yet this is just the latest in a string of royal scandals, disastrous tours and family feuds, which all point to one conclusion: the monarchy is not fit for purpose."

The CEO of Republic continued: "The monarchy raises a family on a diet of sycophancy that leaves the princes emotionally immature and ill-equipped for serious responsibility.

"Charles and William appear to be thin skinned and intolerant of being criticised or challenged, presumably they have been taught from a young age that their every action, thought and utterance is of great importance to the rest of us.

"Andrew is even worse, often described as arrogant, boorish and lacking any self-awareness or judgement. A rogue prince who thinks they can do no wrong and rules that allow them to do whatever they like is a recipe for corruption and scandal. Imagine if he were the next in line." 

He went on to write: "It is not a problem fixed by passing over Charles when the succession comes."

Smith concluded: "William will eventually also enjoy the same access to politicians, information and money that his dad has. The problem is not fixed by changing the line of succession, it is fixed by abolishing the monarchy and all the dodgy practices that go with it."

More From Entertainment:

Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell moves on with ‘Vegetarian Pagan’ after dumping Tom Cruise

Elon Musk shares first photo with sons after daughter shuns billionaire

Elon Musk shares first photo with sons after daughter shuns billionaire
Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta ‘still wanted to be with him’ after break up

Simon Cowell’s ex Sinitta ‘still wanted to be with him’ after break up

Victoria Beckham reveals why she has disciplined eating habit

Victoria Beckham reveals why she has disciplined eating habit
Victoria Beckham sparks reactions as she shares her never-before-seen photo

Victoria Beckham sparks reactions as she shares her never-before-seen photo
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander sends bizarre letter to her mother

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch

Jerry Hall files for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch
Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt

Emilia Clarke expresses dismay as she lost her chance with Brad Pitt
Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal

Jon Stewart calls US Supreme Court ‘the Fox News of justice’ over Roe v Wade reversal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have royal aides 'falling over themselves': expert
Tom Cruise spotted with mystery woman following split with Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise spotted with mystery woman following split with Hayley Atwell
Prince William, Harry’s former nanny to reach settlement after being smeared?

Prince William, Harry’s former nanny to reach settlement after being smeared?

Latest

view all