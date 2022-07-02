 
entertainment
Lindsay Lohan’s PDA-filled pic with fiance Bader Shammas leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Lindsay Lohan left fans bewildered with her recent social media post as netizens are now speculating if The Parent Trap star has exchanged vows with her beau, Bader Shammas.

Lindsay has been keeping her followers updated about her personal life with her swoon-worthy pictures.

However, it was her recent picture that has everyone thinking that she is married.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a gorgeous photograph of herself, living the best moment with her partner.

Sharing the PDA-filled snap, the 36-year-old actor wrote, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned a photo of the two of them.

"I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this every day."

In November last year, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with her new fiancé and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

In February, Lohan shared an update on her nuptials when Extra host Rachel Lindsay asked her, what kind of bride she thought she would be.

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

