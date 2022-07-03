 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

US celebrities including Jennifer Aniston ignore Meghan's Vogue interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

US celebrities including Jennifer Aniston ignore Meghans Vogue interview

Meghan Markle shared her thoughts on Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in her latest interview.

In its ruling, the US court struck down the right to abortion and it didn't go down well with women rights activists and feminists.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about the matter in her latest interview with Vogue.

When her exclusive photo and interview was shared on the magazine's Instagram more than one million people liked it in two days.

The magazine's page is followed by more than 39 million people including hundreds of US celebrities.

Jennifer Aniston and some  other celebrities whose 'likes' are always visible on almost every feel-good post completely avoided reacting to Vogue's article on Instagram.

Among more than one million people who liked the article on Instagram there was no US celebrity who liked or comment on it.

Many people believe that Hollywood stars, US models and musicians are admirers of the British royal family and do not support Meghan's decision to step down from royal duties along with her husband Prince Harry.



More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid shows some serious PDA with boyfriend who she met through Kardashians

Bella Hadid shows some serious PDA with boyfriend who she met through Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian shares Muslim scholar's quote, thanks God for healing Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares Muslim scholar's quote, thanks God for healing Travis Barker

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian issue statement after drummer's hospitalization

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian issue statement after drummer's hospitalization

Diana's brother says Memorial Walk awakens poignant memories

Diana's brother says Memorial Walk awakens poignant memories

Johnny Depp gets a broken arrow tattoo on his wrist, meaning revealed

Johnny Depp gets a broken arrow tattoo on his wrist, meaning revealed
Scott Disick returns to his playboy dating lifestyle, parties with Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington in Miami

Scott Disick returns to his playboy dating lifestyle, parties with Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington in Miami
Man arrested after allegedly threatening Taylor Swift

Man arrested after allegedly threatening Taylor Swift
Piers Morgan reveals what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo

Piers Morgan reveals what he said to Cristiano Ronaldo
Adele thanks fans for their ‘LOVE’ and support post UK show

Adele thanks fans for their ‘LOVE’ and support post UK show
Ferne McCann announces engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines post whirlwind romance

Ferne McCann announces engagement to boyfriend Lorri Haines post whirlwind romance

David Beckham reveals daughter Harper's skating skills in stunning video

David Beckham reveals daughter Harper's skating skills in stunning video
Lindsay Lohan’s PDA-filled pic with fiance Bader Shammas leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Lindsay Lohan’s PDA-filled pic with fiance Bader Shammas leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Latest

view all