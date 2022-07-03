 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen 'official duties' reduced in annual report first time in ten years

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Queen official duties reduced in annual report first time in ten years
Queen 'official duties' reduced in annual report first time in ten years

Queen Elizabeth II will now be performing lesser 'official duties' as Buckingham Palace has amended the Monarch’s post-Jubilee schedule.

According to reports, the Queen’s “official duties” have been edited in the palace’s annual report for the first time in ten years.

Duties mentioned ‘must fulfil’ in the schedule have been removed in the new version of the annual review, published after the Platinum Jubilee.

Duties such as the opening of Parliament that were considered necessary by “constitutional convention”, are no longer a part of Her Majesty’s schedule.

As reported by Daily Mail, a palace source said that the rescheduling “was not a 'drastic' change, but a small post-Jubilee update.”

As per the revised report, the Queen will focus on the “support expected to be provided on the wider Royal family” while she performs her specific roles.

The Sovereign Grant report signed off by Sir Michael Stevens, shows that the Queen will continue to perform two keep duties - Head of State and Head of Nation.

As per the amendments, Queen will be performing a more generalised role including inspiring 'unity and national identity' and 'continuity and stability', recognising the 'achievement and success' of others.

Her majesty will also be responsible for ensuring 'support of service' from volunteers to the emergency services and the military.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details

Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details
Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe

Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe
Prince Harry, Meghan’s Oprah debacle left William, Kate Middleton with ‘trust issues’

Prince Harry, Meghan’s Oprah debacle left William, Kate Middleton with ‘trust issues’

Queen feels there has been enough drama around Harry, Meghan: insider

Queen feels there has been enough drama around Harry, Meghan: insider
Prince Charles' letters reveal he didn't take a back seat in fundraising

Prince Charles' letters reveal he didn't take a back seat in fundraising
Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims

Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims
Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?

Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?
Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to stop before it reaches Megxit

Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to stop before it reaches Megxit
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew car crash interview

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew car crash interview
Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love
Justin Bieber and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze

Justin Bieber and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze
Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again

Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again

Latest

view all