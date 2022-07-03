 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles' letters reveal he didn't take a back seat in fundraising

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Prince Charles letters reveal he didnt take a back seat in fundraising
Prince Charles' letters reveal he didn't take a back seat in fundraising

Prince Charles’ letters, written to the former head of his American charity, revealed he meddled in fundraising activities.

According to the charity watchdog probe, the Prince of Wales was eyeing donations from wealthy donors, against the official assertions from Clarence House that he remained away from such decisions.

As Daily Mail reported, the 19 letters reveal that the prince showed great interest in the fundraising, and even looked into the matter on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

In one of the letters, Prince Charles expressed dissatisfaction with the decision to hold a Clarence House dinner for the potential donors before they actually donated any money.

“I fear I was not amused as, of course, it was a total waste of my time!,” he reportedly wrote.

This came after the prince’s statements that his charities ‘operate independently of the Prince himself in relation to all decisions around fundraising’ adding that the trustees ‘are responsible for all operational and governance duties’.

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'official duties' reduced in annual report first time in ten years

Queen 'official duties' reduced in annual report first time in ten years
Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims

Prince Harry has ‘a lot of anger’ towards Royal Family: psychic claims
Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?

Meghan Markle eyeing to release her tell-all book about bullying claims?
Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to stop before it reaches Megxit

Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to stop before it reaches Megxit
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew car crash interview

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew car crash interview
Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love

Body language expert weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle profound love
Justin Bieber and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze

Justin Bieber and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze
Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again

Meghan Markle annoys Prince William with latest move yet again
Prince Charles’ charity is after new audit manager for better use of funds: reports

Prince Charles’ charity is after new audit manager for better use of funds: reports
Cristiano Ronaldo called out for ruining historical area of Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo called out for ruining historical area of Manchester
Adele opens up on ‘brutal’ backlash after Las Vegas shows cancellation

Adele opens up on ‘brutal’ backlash after Las Vegas shows cancellation
Meghan Markle declared more intelligent than Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle declared more intelligent than Kate Middleton

Latest

view all