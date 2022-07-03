Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently visited US TV host Oprah Winfrey, have sparked speculations of another truth-telling and journey-sharing interview.

Daniela Elser, Royal commentator and columnist, has claimed the Firm may be starting to "panic" over what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do next.

Elser, in a piece of writing for news.com.au, said: "Still, it’s hard not to wonder if this damage control is too little too late. Feelings would seem to have been hurt badly, Harry has books to sell and the duo has a streaming giant bleeding hundreds of billions to keep sweet.

"For now, it’s a watching brief but with all of the opportunities in the near future for the Duke and Duchess to indulge in the penchant for truth-telling and journey-sharing, are a few warm words here and there really going to be enough to prevent them from coming for another prime time pasting?"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set tongues wagging with their latest move as royal commentators have began to speculate about their mood and intentions after their visit to the US talk show host .

However, Some experts have warned the Sussexes that "they're not going to win" against the Royal Family if they hold another tell-all chat.