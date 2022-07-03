 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move sparks reactions

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 03, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles latest move sparks reactions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently visited US TV host Oprah Winfrey, have sparked speculations of another truth-telling and journey-sharing interview.

Daniela Elser, Royal commentator and columnist, has claimed the Firm may be starting to "panic" over what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do next.

Elser, in a piece of writing for news.com.au, said: "Still, it’s hard not to wonder if this damage control is too little too late. Feelings would seem to have been hurt badly, Harry has books to sell and the duo has a streaming giant bleeding hundreds of billions to keep sweet.

"For now, it’s a watching brief but with all of the opportunities in the near future for the Duke and Duchess to indulge in the penchant for truth-telling and journey-sharing, are a few warm words here and there really going to be enough to prevent them from coming for another prime time pasting?"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set tongues wagging with their latest move as royal commentators have began to speculate about their mood and intentions after their visit to the US talk show host .

However, Some experts have warned the Sussexes that "they're not going to win" against the Royal Family if they hold another tell-all chat.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access' to Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew gave Ghislaine Maxwell 'unrestricted access' to Buckingham Palace
Adele touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Adele touches on real reason behind dramatic weight loss
Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adele's concert

Denise Van Outen looks beautiful in multi coloured cardigan as she attends Adele's concert

Johnny Depp gives life a new start and hope after burying the battle-ax

Johnny Depp gives life a new start and hope after burying the battle-ax
Meghan Markle bullying report ‘will wither away’, hopes Royal Family

Meghan Markle bullying report ‘will wither away’, hopes Royal Family
Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’

Camilla on criticism over Prince Charles affair: ‘Found a way to live with it’
Prince George’s unique genes to ensure he becomes historic King in future?

Prince George’s unique genes to ensure he becomes historic King in future?
Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’

Meghan, Prince Harry’s Oprah sighting has Royal Firm doing ‘damage control’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows behind Palace walls’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘raising eyebrows behind Palace walls’
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez may wow fans with Pirates actor at his gig
Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details

Meghan Markle claims innocence in Palace bullying probe: Details
Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe

Prince Andrew has ‘no intention’ of helping forces with Epstein, Maxwell probe

Latest

view all