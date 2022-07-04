Priyanka Chopra IGNORED Kate Middleton at major event: Throwback

file footage

Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra, known to be friends with Meghan Markle, once appeared to take sides in the royal feud after she ignored Kate Middleton and Prince William at last year’s Wimbledon event, as per Express UK.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to be fixtures at the tennis tournament, where they are usually spotted in the Royal Box, and as per reports, the royal couple appeared to be snubbed by Priyanka as they entered the enclosure.

According to Express UK, as Kate and William received a warm welcome as they made their way to the seats, royal watchdogs noted that Priyanka, seated two rows behind the Cambridges, failed to react or even clap.

Not only that, but Priyanka also reportedly chose to look away as a special announcement came on to welcome Kate and Prince William.

Royal fans were quick to react to the snub on social media at the time, with one fan reportedly tweeting: “The way Priyanka did not even look in their direction is enough for me.”

Another said: “She totally ignored them. I would do the same if my friend was mistreated.”

Meghan Markle, reportedly great friends with Priyanka, is believed to have met the Indian superstar in 2016 at an Elle Women in Television dinner.

Priyanka also attended Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018.