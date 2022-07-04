 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'have nothing left to reveal' on Oprah 2.0

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumoured to be getting ready for a round two with Oprah Winfrey, and a royal expert has shared his confusion over what the Sussexes have left to reveal.

Talking to The Morning Show recently, royal expert Dylan Howard highlighted the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already revealed almost everything in their first sit-down with Oprah in 2021.

He asked: “The question is, without that royal connection, how interested are people going to be in Harry and Meghan the brand. One has to wonder what is it they're going to say? That they were ostracised at the Jubilee?”

“They've already told (Oprah) about Megxit, they've done their struggle about being accepted by the institution that is the monarchy. They've done their mental struggle; they've done the allegations of racism towards Meghan and their children. What else are they going to do?” Dyla further pressed.

Prince Harry and Meghan famously put the British royal family on blast during their last chat with Oprah in 2021, in which they levelled racism allegations against the family, as well as said that the firm drove Meghan to severe mental health issues.


