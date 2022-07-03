Gunman opens fire near Harry Styles gig venue: The concert to 'proceed as planned'

A Gunman wrecked havoc as he opened fire with an automatic weapon at a mall near Harry Style's gig venue in Denmark hours before his concert on Sunday.

The British musician's concert at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen will 'proceed as planned', according to the organisers.



An unknown gunman reportedly 'shot several victims with an automatic weapon’ at mall hours before Harry Styles' gig in Denmark.

The incident took place where Harry Styles, who is currently touring the world, will perform tonight.



In the statement, the organisers said: "The concert with Harry Styles at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen tonight Sunday July 3rd 2022 will proceed as planned.

"Our security staff are in close dialogue with the police who are in control of the situation.

"The police have also given the go ahead for the concert to proceed as planned.



"We're showing the audience into the arena as quickly and quietly as possible, and there are already over half of the audience seated. We wish you all a good concert."



This comes after several people were hit by shots fired at a busy shopping centre in Copenhagen. One person has reportedly been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Harry Styles is due to perform at 8pm (6pm GMT), at a venue less than a mile from the shooting that happened at a shopping centre.