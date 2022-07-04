Amber Heard demands new trial, claims verdict in Johnny Depp case is tossed

FileFootage

Amber Heard’s legal teams filed an official motion in court on Friday that the verdict in her blockbuster case against Johnny Depp is thrown out.



Heard’s team filed a 43-page memorandum arguing that the final ruling in the bombshell case was "inconsistent and irreconcilable” while demanding the case should be re-tried.

"Mr Depp presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused,” the attorneys wrote.

"Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside."

Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft said the pirates of the Caribbean star’s team rested the case "solely on a defamation by implication theory" while rejecting "any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false".

They also alleged that the juror was born in 1970 in contrast to court officials listing their birth year as 1945.

“This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury,” the lawyers wrote.