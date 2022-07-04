David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

David Beckham shared a cheeky throwback video to celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary with Victoria Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary footballer dropped a short fun clip from an old interview of the couple by Ali G.

In the clip, the interviewer asked the power couple where they met to which Victoria replied that the duo met at the football.

Ali then asked the sports star if he “was into Spice Girls” before with David shyly admitting, “No, but I was into Posh.”

Captioning the tribute, the 47-year-old footballer wrote, “No but I was into Posh. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh.”

“Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies,” David added. “I love you, we all love you @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

David also shared a vintage snap on his stories in which young Mr. And Mrs. Beckham could be seen smiling with Victoria leaning on David’s shoulder.



“23 years today,” David wrote on the picture with a heart emoji.

Posh and Becks met at the Manchester United players' lounge in early 1997.

They announced their engagement a year later and got married in 1999, three months after welcoming Brooklyn into their lives.