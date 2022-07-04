 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video
David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

David Beckham shared a cheeky throwback video to celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary with Victoria Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary footballer dropped a short fun clip from an old interview of the couple by Ali G.

In the clip, the interviewer asked the power couple where they met to which Victoria replied that the duo met at the football.

Ali then asked the sports star if he “was into Spice Girls” before with David shyly admitting, “No, but I was into Posh.”

Captioning the tribute, the 47-year-old footballer wrote, “No but I was into Posh. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh.”

“Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies,” David added. “I love you, we all love you @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

David also shared a vintage snap on his stories in which young Mr. And Mrs. Beckham could be seen smiling with Victoria leaning on David’s shoulder.

“23 years today,” David wrote on the picture with a heart emoji.

David Beckham celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with sweet throwback video

Posh and Becks met at the Manchester United players' lounge in early 1997. 

They announced their engagement a year later and got married in 1999, three months after welcoming Brooklyn into their lives.

More From Entertainment:

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub

Royals 'refusing' blame after Lilibet's birthday snub
Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports

Meghan Markle splashes around £45k on health and wellness: reports
Adele on her desire of having kids with Rich Paul: 'It would be wonderful’

Adele on her desire of having kids with Rich Paul: 'It would be wonderful’
Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'

Meghan Markle slammed for dragging Prince Harry 'like a performing seal'
Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt note for David on 23rd wedding anniversary: Photo
Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'

Amber Heard slams court for 'not vetting' jurors: 'Was there a summons?'
BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea
Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry put on blast over 'obsession' with Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports

Prince Andrew is still on Queen’s staff after alleged sex assault case: reports
Britney Spears pens note on mental health: ‘Positive is the new negative’

Britney Spears pens note on mental health: ‘Positive is the new negative’
‘Minions’ rule N. American box office with $127.9 million

‘Minions’ rule N. American box office with $127.9 million
British theatre director Peter Brook passes away

British theatre director Peter Brook passes away

Latest

view all