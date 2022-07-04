Ricky Martin issues statement against domestic abuse claim on social media

Ricky Martin has recently rejected domestic abuse allegations that led to an issuance of restraining order on Friday.



According to PEOPLE, a complaint was filed under Law 54 (Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act) by an unnamed petitioner.

However, on Sunday, I Don’t Care crooner turned to Twitter and called out the claims as “false and fabricated”.

He wrote, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterise me.”

Earlier, Associated Press reported that the singer’s representatives also released statement on behalf of Ricky.

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” they said.

In the meantime, AP also mentioned that the Puerto Rican police have not been able to “find the singer”.

Sharing details, police spokesman Axel Valencia said, "Ricky is not allowed to contact the person who made the complaint and a judge will decide whether the order should remain in place or not.”

On other hand, Independent cited Puerto Rican news outlet El Vocero according to which the complaint was made from a former partner the singer-songwriter had dated for seven months.