Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to stop PR deals’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued dire warning about stopping their PR deals if they intend to make right with the Royal Family.

Royal commentator and expert Katie Nicholl made this claim in her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There, she was quoted saying, "I do know that William and Kate are worried that anything they might say or do with the fact that it could end up being leaked to the media.”

“So, I think in the case of really having to prove now that they can be trusted,” Ms Nicholl added.

"If there's going to be any chance of moving on, repairing relationships, and really trying to heal some pretty deep wounds, then I think Harry and Meghan are going to have to respect the wishes of the royals."