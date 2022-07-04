Jennifer Lopez shows affection to Ben Affleck during recent LA outing: Photos

Jennifer Lopez and her beau Ben Affleck were recently spotted together on another couple’s outing at the Melrose Trading Post in LA on Sunday.



According to Daily Mail, the lovebirds were very close, smiling and holding hands while walking through the weekly flea market, hosted at Fairfax High School, near Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck in smiles

In the photos shared by paparazzi, JLO looked stunning in a black top which she paired it with a flowy skirt. The actress-singer accessorised her look with a large black leather bag, lightly-tinted aviator style sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Affleck, on the other hand, wore light grey trousers with matching sneakers with a white sole. The actor-moviemaker sported a disheveled beard look as he carried a large white papers in a clear plastic cover.

JLO and Ben Affleck engage in 'serious talking'

Earlier, the couple were seen doing car shopping at a Rolls-Royce dealership in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Affleck is reportedly directing his upcoming Nike movie.