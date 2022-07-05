 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele takes a dig at former lover in leaked track

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Adele takes a dig at former lover in leaked track
Adele takes a dig at former lover in leaked track

Adele seemingly launched a scathing attack on her former lover in a leaked track which has been making round on social media lately.

As reported by The Sun, a demo of the vocal powerhouse singer’s earthed song But I Want To has been laid bare on the internet.

The track believed to have been recorded during her fourth album 30, slams past love interests. However, it is not confirmed whether Adele based the song on her experience.

“I didn’t really want to be your lover, I was just bored and you were the first one I set my eyes on,” the 34-year-old singer can be heard serenading. 

“Perhaps I was too young to be playing with fire. Like a loaded gun you held me up on your desire,” she adds.

“Had to learn how to run, had to learn how to walk away.”

The chorus continues: “I hate that I love you, the worst part is I never wanted to. It kills me that I can’t beе around you, but I want to.

“Gonna lose my heart, gonna lose my mind in your eyes,” it adds.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Pregnant Shanina Shaik turns heads in figure-hugging green outfit

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne
Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp's new photo reminds fans of his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean
Prince Charles’ ‘succession to throne in danger’ over latest controversy

Prince Charles’ ‘succession to throne in danger’ over latest controversy
Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?

Queen Elizabeth’s role as ‘comforting constant’ over amid health issues?
What are Prince William’s chances of scoring Prince of Wales title?

What are Prince William’s chances of scoring Prince of Wales title?
Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory

Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches near 5m signatures after Johnny Depp's victory
Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post

Joey King gushes over fiance Steven Piet in sweet post
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?

Prince Harry, Meghan’s arch nemesis to serve Prince Charles, Camilla?
'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White

'Bachelorette' aum Chase McNary announces engagement with girlfriend Ellie White
Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton

Prince George’s shocking school job revealed by Kate Middleton

Latest

view all