Piers Morgan mocks Virat Kohli as his blowing kisses gesture at Jonny Bairstow comes back to bite him

Former Good Morning presenter Piers Morgan has rubbed salt into the wounds for Virat Kohli as the former Indian captain's blowing kisses gesture at Jonny Bairstow came back to bite him after England recorded a historic win at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Kohli left Morgan incensed when he mockingly blew a kiss at Bairstow following his dismissal after hitting an entertaining 106 on the third day.



The outspoken British TV personality was quick to remind the India captain that he himself not hit a ton since November 2019, insisting Kohli had a 'brass neck' for his mocking gesture.

Tweeting a picture of Kohli's kiss as he watched his side fall to England's heroics, Morgan wrote: 'Kohli has a brass neck blowing mocking kisses at a bloke who’s scored three more Test hundreds in the past month than he has in the past 2.5 years.'



Bairstow and Joe Root successfully chased down the visitors' target of 378, coasting to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the rearranged fifth test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday.



Root smashed an unbeaten 142 off 173 balls while Bairstow notched a century of his own to leave fans amazed at the team's sudden turnaround in fortunes under new coach Brendon McCullum.

Morgan also showered praise on England cricket team following their stunning victory, saying: 'BOOM! England do it again, another thrilling win & one of the greatest run chases in Test history. The Yorkie boys @root66 @jbairstow21 were brilliant, but the whole team is playing with such aggression & flair led by Captain Fantastic @benstokes38 - Love Baz-ball so much.'





