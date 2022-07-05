 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Kate Middleton looks ethereal in blue and white polka dot dress as she arrives at Wimbledon with William

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William won hearts with their chic appearance at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge was looking gorgeous as she rocked a blue and white polka dot belted dress. Kate's charming smile was adding to her grace. 

William's wife donned the recycled dress, which she previously wore at a Jubilee Big Lunch event just last month. It's likely a nod to the sustainable theme at the prestigious tennis tournament.

This year, Ralph Lauren redesigned the uniforms for chair umpires, line umpires and ball boys and girls in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club to embrace more sustainable and innovative fabrics using recycled materials.

Kate Middleton accessorized her outfit with a few more recycled items from her royal closet, including her Finlay Henrietta sunglasses, recently worn on tour in the Bahamas, and her Mulberry Amberley bag in white, which she has used numerous times before. She also added a green and purple bow tie pin, signifying her status as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The club's official colors are dark green and purple.

