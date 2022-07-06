 
Megan Fox lashes out at US govt, Supreme Court after Chicago shooting

Megan Fox on Tuesday criticized the US government and the Supreme Court for their failure to stop mass shootings after a gunman killed six people in Chicago.

The actress took to Instagram stories to express sorrow over the fact that the government and the top court had failed to get dangerous weapons out of the hands of violent individuals.

A shooting that left at least six people dead at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb rattled Monday’s celebrations across the US.

The latest mass shooting came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

The Highland Park parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the area, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets. Authorities brought a person of interest into custody Monday evening.

