Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss catch up over 'boozy' royal lunch

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle miss catch up over 'boozy' royal cousins lunch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were subtly snubbed by royals, who chose a "celebratory boozy" lunch during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over chance to visit the couple.

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, Harry and Meghan rushed ack to Frogmore Cottage at the time of Red Arrows flypast without attending the intimate cousin lunch.

An insider said: "It was quite boozy and went on well into the early evening, by which point there was no time to get to Windsor to see the Sussexes."



Speaking in an interview right after the Jubilee, Princess Anne son-in-law Mike Tindall shared details of the four-day celebrations.

"Lovely weekend. It was outstanding to be fair, it was just great to be a part of," said Mike.



"Outside of that, the concert was very very cool. Going for the Derby for the first time ever was a unique experience and one that I enjoyed," he added.

