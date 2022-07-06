 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘holding powerful cards’ after royal snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘holding powerful cards’ after royal snub

Royal experts have just stepped forward with major warnings regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal snub and how it may prove regretful for the Firm since the couple now hold some “pretty powerful cards.”

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim according to Express UK.

She started by addressing the panic that seems rampant in the UK and was quoted saying, "Basically, are they trying to mollify the Duke and Duchess; a strategy of appeasement via senior aide?"

"The royal house looked intent on sending a very clear message during the four-day knees-up about just where the Sussexes now ranked in the pecking order.”

"That cannot have been an easy pill to swallow,” the commentator added before concluding.

However, "Fast forward only a month until today and the tables look like they might be turning, with Harry and Meghan looking like they are holding some pretty powerful cards."

