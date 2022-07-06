 
Kate Middleton wins hearts again with viral video

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon with her husband Prince William on Tuesday.

A sweet video of Kate from the royal box at Wimbledon is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans.

In the viral video, Kate Middleton can be seen blowing her parents Carole and Michael Middleton a kiss at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet club.

The clip has gone viral on social media.

The mother of three is patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and a frequent spectator in the stands at Wimbledon.

Later, Prince William and Kate took to their official Twitter handle to share adorable photos from the stands to congratulate Britain´s Cameron Norrie, who reached semi-finals of the game.

The royal couple said after Norrie’s win, “What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @Cam_Norrie flying the flag in the singles!.”

Norrie will take on six-time champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the Wimbledon final after seeing off David Goffin in a five-set quarter-final on Tuesday.

