Wednesday Jul 06 2022
Prince William a ‘control freak’ about Prince George, Charlotte, Louis

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Prince William has reportedly become more of a control freak regarding anything related to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

This claim has been made by Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

In his interview with host Pandora Forsyth, he claimed, "Prince William, shortly afterward, went down with it [Covid] and kept it completely quiet."

"He's, I would say, more of a control freak about what he wants the public to know about life and what he does."

He even added,"At the time, or when it finally did come out, I think as a result of a conversation he had [at a showbiz event], the argument was well, the Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] had got Covid, and was in hospital, the Prince of Wales had just had Covid and he [William] didn't want to alarm the public At the time, it might have been frightening for the public to think the future king, the next future king, and the Prime Minister have all got Covid."

Before concluding Mr. Palmer added, "I'm not particularly sure I buy that argument but that was the one that was put forward."

