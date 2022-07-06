 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghan's hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghans hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, who's suing the Home Office, is ready for tomorrow's court showdown over a UK security police protection row.

The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office because it refused to spend taxpayers' money on his bodyguards after he quit royal life.

Thursday's hearing will discuss whether Harry can proceed with the case. But the 37 year old is not expected to attend the court in person. 

The father-of-two says he feels "unsafe" in the UK. He wants to fund his own Met Police armed bodyguards but the Home Office does not allow.

He is also arguing that his private protection team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep his family safe.

Tomorrow's showdown will be held at the Royal Courts of Justice in London before Mr Justice Swift, who previously ruled some of the legal battle will remain a secret with some documents redacted. The judge will decide whether there is an arguable case to go to full trial.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were stripped of their round-the-clock protection when they stepped back from royal duties two years ago and moved to the US.

More From Entertainment:

Jackie Evancho speaks out about her eating disorder

Jackie Evancho speaks out about her eating disorder
Shakira, Gerard Pique’s devastating split to be made into a TV show?

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s devastating split to be made into a TV show?
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

David Harbour talks about the ‘grueling’ physical demands for his role in 'Stranger Things season 4'

David Harbour talks about the ‘grueling’ physical demands for his role in 'Stranger Things season 4'
Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot

Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot
Hayden Panettiere details her past struggles with alcohol addiction

Hayden Panettiere details her past struggles with alcohol addiction
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique won't even allow kids to temporarily leave Barcelona

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique won't even allow kids to temporarily leave Barcelona

Bella Thorne sparks dating rumour with THIS actor after dinner outing

Bella Thorne sparks dating rumour with THIS actor after dinner outing
Jennifer Aniston’s special gesture towards radio intern will melt your heart!

Jennifer Aniston’s special gesture towards radio intern will melt your heart!
‘Fearful’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘rethinking’ Spotify deal

‘Fearful’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘rethinking’ Spotify deal
Johnny Depp's fans attack Amber Heard with her own beauty: 'She didn't deserve this'

Johnny Depp's fans attack Amber Heard with her own beauty: 'She didn't deserve this'
David Harbour talks about the moment he fell in LOVE with Wife Lily Allen

David Harbour talks about the moment he fell in LOVE with Wife Lily Allen

Latest

view all