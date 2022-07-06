Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghan's hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, who's suing the Home Office, is ready for tomorrow's court showdown over a UK security police protection row.



The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office because it refused to spend taxpayers' money on his bodyguards after he quit royal life.



Thursday's hearing will discuss whether Harry can proceed with the case. But the 37 year old is not expected to attend the court in person.

The father-of-two says he feels "unsafe" in the UK. He wants to fund his own Met Police armed bodyguards but the Home Office does not allow.

He is also arguing that his private protection team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep his family safe.

Tomorrow's showdown will be held at the Royal Courts of Justice in London before Mr Justice Swift, who previously ruled some of the legal battle will remain a secret with some documents redacted. The judge will decide whether there is an arguable case to go to full trial.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were stripped of their round-the-clock protection when they stepped back from royal duties two years ago and moved to the US.

