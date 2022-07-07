 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott halts New York show over safety following Astroworld disaster

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Travis Scott was forced to stop a recent New York show mid-performance over safety concerns
Travis Scott was forced to stop a recent New York show mid-performance over safety concerns

Travis Scott was forced to stop a recent New York show mid-performance over safety concerns after concert goers appeared to climb lighting rods, reported People magazine.

As per a video shared by TMZ, the Sicko Mode rapper stopped during his set at The Day Party: Independence Day concert in New York after concert-goers tried climbing a lighting truss.

The video showed audience members sitting on top of the lighting structure, forcing Scott to call out to them and say: “We need you all to get down.”

Another video showed Scott, 31, saying: “Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you're OK though, my brother. You hear me?”

The people sitting atop the lighting trusses then appeared to come down after Scott’s urging.

A spokesperson for the embattled rapper soon sounded off on the incident, telling The New York Post: “Travis is committed to doing his part to ensure events are as safe as possible so that fans can have fun, and he encouraged fans to listen to requests from security and climb down from the lighting structures so that everyone would be able to safely enjoy last night's performance.”

This comes months after Scott’s Astroworld festival concert ended in disaster after a deadly crowd surge left 10 dead and hundreds more injured. 

More From Entertainment:

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Travis Barker back on feet week after Kourtney wheeled him to hospital

Travis Barker back on feet week after Kourtney wheeled him to hospital
Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash
Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch

Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch
Kendall Jenner rubs shoulders with Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash

Kendall Jenner rubs shoulders with Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash
Jackie Evancho speaks out about her eating disorder

Jackie Evancho speaks out about her eating disorder
Shakira, Gerard Pique’s devastating split to be made into a TV show?

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s devastating split to be made into a TV show?
Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghan's hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row

Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghan's hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

David Harbour talks about the ‘grueling’ physical demands for his role in 'Stranger Things season 4'

David Harbour talks about the ‘grueling’ physical demands for his role in 'Stranger Things season 4'
Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot

Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot
Hayden Panettiere details her past struggles with alcohol addiction

Hayden Panettiere details her past struggles with alcohol addiction

Latest

view all