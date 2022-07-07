Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel had to go to the hospital after falling off the stage at their lavish Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.



Rubin had to leave his star-studded bash after his model girlfriend accidentally face-planted and had to be taken to the hospital.

“What a crazy night. Amazing impromptu performances by Drake, Meek, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi, 21 Savage, Quavo, Ferg, Lil Durk, Fab, Zack Bia, Diplo, Chase B and Miguel, but nothing better than the finale – @camillefishel doing a face plant off the stage and ending up w a quick hospital visit,” The Fanatics CEO wrote on Instagram on Monday.



He continued, “Thanks Camille for making me miss my own party. All joking aside, she has a few bruises and a very bruised ego, but she’s all good and ready to redeem herself next year!”