 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel had to go to the hospital after falling off the stage at their lavish Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

Rubin had to leave his star-studded bash after his model girlfriend accidentally face-planted and had to be taken to the hospital.

“What a crazy night. Amazing impromptu performances by Drake, Meek, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi, 21 Savage, Quavo, Ferg, Lil Durk, Fab, Zack Bia, Diplo, Chase B and Miguel, but nothing better than the finale – @camillefishel doing a face plant off the stage and ending up w a quick hospital visit,”  The Fanatics CEO wrote on Instagram on Monday.

He continued, “Thanks Camille for making me miss my own party. All joking aside, she has a few bruises and a very bruised ego, but she’s all good and ready to redeem herself next year!”

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch

Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch
Kendall Jenner rubs shoulders with Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash

Kendall Jenner rubs shoulders with Drake and Lil Baby at Michael Rubin's star-studded bash
Jackie Evancho speaks out about her eating disorder

Jackie Evancho speaks out about her eating disorder
Shakira, Gerard Pique’s devastating split to be made into a TV show?

Shakira, Gerard Pique’s devastating split to be made into a TV show?
Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghan's hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row

Prince Harry vs Home Office: Meghan's hubby prepares for crunch court showdown over UK security row
Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

Jennifer Lopez exudes glamour as she meets beau Ben Affleck on movie set

David Harbour talks about the ‘grueling’ physical demands for his role in 'Stranger Things season 4'

David Harbour talks about the ‘grueling’ physical demands for his role in 'Stranger Things season 4'
Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot

Meghan Markle's biographer accuses Prince Charles of 'suspicious' new Lilibet plot
Hayden Panettiere details her past struggles with alcohol addiction

Hayden Panettiere details her past struggles with alcohol addiction
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique won't even allow kids to temporarily leave Barcelona

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique won't even allow kids to temporarily leave Barcelona

Bella Thorne sparks dating rumour with THIS actor after dinner outing

Bella Thorne sparks dating rumour with THIS actor after dinner outing
Jennifer Aniston’s special gesture towards radio intern will melt your heart!

Jennifer Aniston’s special gesture towards radio intern will melt your heart!

Latest

view all