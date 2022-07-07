 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Megxit had 'bigger plans', Meghan Markle 'obsessed' with US politics: Insider

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Megxit had bigger plans, Meghan Markle obsessed with US politics: Insider
Megxit had 'bigger plans', Meghan Markle 'obsessed' with US politics: Insider

Meghan Markle is dubbed 'delusional' over her quick steps to enter politics in US.

Writing for Daily Mail, expert Dan Wootton accuses the Duchess of Sussex of wanting to be the President of America all along.

"I am now convinced there is something bigger going on here – an eventual plan that involves running for office in America,’ the courtier confided in a moment of frustration about claims of their principal’s increasingly uncontrollable behaviour.

They added: "She’s obsessed with US politics. I think we’re (the Royal Family) now just a stepping stone to something she considers far more important and attractive.’

Mr Wootton further wrote: "After all, what’s bigger than being a princess in the British Royal Family? Becoming the first female President of the United States, of course!"

"I concede such delusions of grandeur are very unlikely to result in the most self-obsessed woman in Hollywood (and that’s saying something) becoming leader of the free world, but that doesn’t mean Meghan isn’t going to do everything to try and make it there," he added.

Meghan left UK in 2020 after stepping down as senior royal along with husband Prince Harry. The couple now lives in California, where in 2021 they welcomed daughter Lilibet. The royals also share elder child, son Archie.

More From Entertainment:

Archie, Lilibet the REAL reason behind Prince Harry’s latest legal battle in the UK?

Archie, Lilibet the REAL reason behind Prince Harry’s latest legal battle in the UK?

Kate Middleton, William bring family dog out for latest outing: See

Kate Middleton, William bring family dog out for latest outing: See
Kim Kardashian’s ‘boring’ runway debut at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans disappointed

Kim Kardashian’s ‘boring’ runway debut at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans disappointed
'Radical' Kate Middleton ‘moving the dial’ of modern monarchy on social media

'Radical' Kate Middleton ‘moving the dial’ of modern monarchy on social media
Kim Kardashian rekindles romance with Kanye West? Fans spot major ‘hint’

Kim Kardashian rekindles romance with Kanye West? Fans spot major ‘hint’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brand Prince William, Kate UK invite ‘hornets nest’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brand Prince William, Kate UK invite ‘hornets nest’
Amber Heard ‘to be jailed’ over perjury charges? Legal expert

Amber Heard ‘to be jailed’ over perjury charges? Legal expert
Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with his company's top executive last year

Elon Musk ‘secretly’ welcomed twins with his company's top executive last year

Prince William ‘getting ready for war’ against Prince Andrew: report

Prince William ‘getting ready for war’ against Prince Andrew: report
Johnny Depp seemingly shades Amber Heard with shocking power move

Johnny Depp seemingly shades Amber Heard with shocking power move
Meghan Markle 'bigger pariah than disgraced Prince Andrew': 'Damage'

Meghan Markle 'bigger pariah than disgraced Prince Andrew': 'Damage'
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest and probation, reports

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest and probation, reports

Latest

view all