Megxit had 'bigger plans', Meghan Markle 'obsessed' with US politics: Insider

Meghan Markle is dubbed 'delusional' over her quick steps to enter politics in US.

Writing for Daily Mail, expert Dan Wootton accuses the Duchess of Sussex of wanting to be the President of America all along.

"I am now convinced there is something bigger going on here – an eventual plan that involves running for office in America,’ the courtier confided in a moment of frustration about claims of their principal’s increasingly uncontrollable behaviour.

They added: "She’s obsessed with US politics. I think we’re (the Royal Family) now just a stepping stone to something she considers far more important and attractive.’



Mr Wootton further wrote: "After all, what’s bigger than being a princess in the British Royal Family? Becoming the first female President of the United States, of course!"



"I concede such delusions of grandeur are very unlikely to result in the most self-obsessed woman in Hollywood (and that’s saying something) becoming leader of the free world, but that doesn’t mean Meghan isn’t going to do everything to try and make it there," he added.

Meghan left UK in 2020 after stepping down as senior royal along with husband Prince Harry. The couple now lives in California, where in 2021 they welcomed daughter Lilibet. The royals also share elder child, son Archie.