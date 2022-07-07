Johnny Depp seemingly shades Amber Heard with shocking power move

Johnny Depp’s sizable donation to the Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation, with his non-fungible tokens (NFT), has taken the internet by storm and caused many to assume he seemingly shaded Amber Heard in the process.

News of the donation has been shared by Radar via a statement that reads, "We are pleased to be able to confirm nearly $800,000 in total donations."

For those unversed, this donation raised some major eyebrows because it was one of the two charities to which Amber Heard promised to donate her 7$ million divorce settlement.

At the time she pledged, "The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years."

"Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully, help those less able to defend themselves.”