Thursday Jul 07 2022
Prince Harry ‘now regretting’ huge ‘gamble’ with Meghan Markle

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Royal experts warn Prince Harry has started to almost ‘rethink’ the gamble he took with Meghan Markle and is beginning to get ‘second thoughts as well as regrets’.

This revelation has been shared by royal author Duncan Larcombe, in one of his interviews with Closer magazine.

Mr. Larcombe began his admission by pointing out, “[Prince Harry] seems homesick to me.”

“Harry’s suddenly playing polo again and drinking with his new friends — all things he used to enjoy doing in the UK.”

While “Meghan is cheering him on on the sidelines, helping create this perfect LA life for him to justify what he’s given up in the UK. But something doesn’t seem to sit right. Harry looks unhappy.”

“He is living out there in self-imposed exile and Harry is a very sociable person. In his formative years he had lots of friends — including his estranged brother William — and was always spending time with them.”

“He must sometimes wonder if everything he has given up has been worth it,” Mr Larcombe added before concluding. 

