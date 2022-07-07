 
Thursday Jul 07 2022
Amber Heard joins OnlyFans to pay Johnny Depp?

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Amber Heard joins OnlyFans to pay Johnny Depp?
Amber Heard joins OnlyFans to pay Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard was recently surrounded by new speculations that the actor has launched her OnlyFans account to pay Johnny Depp a hefty sum in damages.

Amidst the reports of the Aquaman actor’s financial crisis, one TikTok user meachreacts21claimed that Heard has joined the platform.

"Heard has done the impossible,” the user claimed before adding. “She actually started an O.F. [OnlyFans] and guess how much the subscription is? $6 million.

"And guess who's supporting this? Travis Scott!"

However, Newsweek published a fact-check report about the claims suggesting that the account is no way affiliated with Heard.

"The 'Aquaman' star has never publicly announced that she has joined the growing list of celebrities to have launched an account on OnlyFans," the report read.

"In the TikTok video making the claim, it was clear to see that the OnlyFans page displayed was in no way affiliated with Heard.

"The tone of the TikTok video appears to be somewhat satirical in nature, suggesting that the uploader himself did not seriously present the claims as facts.

"Posts on other platforms, including Twitter and Reddit, suggesting Heard was forced to open an account on the platform, were also unevidenced.

"With no known OnlyFans account being publicly affiliated with Heard there is, of course, no Scott to serve as her purported $6 million subscribers."

