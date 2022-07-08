 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra gives rare glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Priyanka Chopra gives rare glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra gives rare glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra is melting hearts as the diva flaunted spending gleeful time with five-month-old Malti Marie.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Matrix: Resurrection actor posted an adorable click of her beaming with happiness as she held the baby in her arms during a hike with a friend.

Pee Cee cut a stylish figure featuring a white top underneath a baby harness and a pair of denim shorts.

She also sported a set of high-top hiking shoes.

Priyanka Chopra gives rare glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie

The Quantico star and her hubby Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child in January.

Giving fans an insight into the new parent's life, a source told Entertainment Tonight, “Priyanka and Nick love being new parents and have been spending a lot of downtime at home.

“The two have wanted children for a while and so happy it finally happened.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard on FBI radar amid ongoing perjury investigation?

Amber Heard on FBI radar amid ongoing perjury investigation?
Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic

Kendall Jenner rocks on-off beau Devin Booker team's Phoenix Sun tee: see pic
Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk

Shivon Zilis deletes Instagram account after twins with Elon Musk
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West holds ‘stop’ sign for paparazzi at Paris fashion show
Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert

Prince William, Harry 'tense' Polo match body language showed rift: Expert
Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom

Firm ‘panicking’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah rumors loom
Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke

Elon Musk weighs in on twins’ birth with ‘underpopulation crisis’ joke
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle did not 'grow mature level of closeness' in Wimbledon
Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'

Prince Harry wants Archie and Lili to 'know his home country'
Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US

Lawsuit filed against TikTok after girls die in ‘Blackout Challenge’ in US
Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation

Prince Harry to launch fresh lawsuit against Palace in Home Office misinformation
Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘ran like lightning’ to marry Prince Harry

Latest

view all