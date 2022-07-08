 
Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson's suspension

Elon Musk recently slammed Twitter for “going way too far” after social media temporarily suspended Jordan Peterson over a tweet that “deadnamed” Elliot Page.

According to Independent, last week, Peterson, who is also a Canadian author and psychologist, was condemned for his tweet about Page’s deadname which some followers described it as “transphobic”.

The “offensive tweet” had been deleted by Twitter and they replaced it with the message, “This tweet violated the Twitter rules.”

On Tuesday, Musk, who is trying to buy Twitter for $44bn, reacted to a comment that read, “BTW, did you see that JBP was recently banned from the bird app? Strange times.”

The Tesla CEO’s replied, “Yeah, they’re going way too far in squashing dissenting opinions.”

Reportedly, the tech billionaire’s response came days after his 18-year-old child announced that she was a transgender and changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Meanwhile, Wilson also stated that she would no longer “wanted to be associated with her father”.

