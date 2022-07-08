 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Elon Musk finally admitted that he welcomed twins with Neuralink executive last year while he revealed that he would like to have more children in future.

In an interview with Page Six, the world’s wealthiest man, who is already a father to 9 kids, expressed his desire of expanding his family.

"Bravo to big families," the Tesla owner told the media outlet.

Musk was then asked how many kids he would like to have to which he replied, “As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.”

"My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don’t want to spend much time with their parents," he added. "I wish they would."

The 51-year-old is a father of twins with Shivon Zilis and shares 5 kids with ex-wife Justin Wilson; Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian.

The couple also welcomed a sixth baby daughter, Nevada Alexander, but the baby passed away after 10 weeks.

Musk also has 2-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, and newborn daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, with his ex-partner Grimes.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'

Kylie Jenner rubbishes delivery driver’s false claims of hearing her son 'scream'
Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture

Lindsay Lohan sends pulses racing in her latest sun-kissed picture
Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary

Queen sends love to cousin Prince Richard, his wife on golden wedding anniversary
Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension

Elon Musk lashes out at Twitter over Jordan Peterson’s suspension
BLACKPINK set to make grand comeback, new album to release next month

BLACKPINK set to make grand comeback, new album to release next month
Prince Charles throws shade at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? ‘Who is he fooling?’

Prince Charles throws shade at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? ‘Who is he fooling?’
UK court says newspaper story about Prince Harry was defamatory

UK court says newspaper story about Prince Harry was defamatory
Amber Heard’s lawyers bash Johnny Depp $16M settlement: ‘Not entitled!’

Amber Heard’s lawyers bash Johnny Depp $16M settlement: ‘Not entitled!’
Kanye West sued for not returning 13 'rare pieces' to fashion rental company

Kanye West sued for not returning 13 'rare pieces' to fashion rental company
Kate Middleton Wimbledon appearance proves she’ll be ‘great monarch’

Kate Middleton Wimbledon appearance proves she’ll be ‘great monarch’
Al Pacino, Adam Sandler and others pay homage to iconic James Caan

Al Pacino, Adam Sandler and others pay homage to iconic James Caan
Priyanka Chopra gives rare glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra gives rare glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie

Latest

view all