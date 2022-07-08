Elon Musk expresses desire to have more kids in future

Elon Musk finally admitted that he welcomed twins with Neuralink executive last year while he revealed that he would like to have more children in future.



In an interview with Page Six, the world’s wealthiest man, who is already a father to 9 kids, expressed his desire of expanding his family.

"Bravo to big families," the Tesla owner told the media outlet.

Musk was then asked how many kids he would like to have to which he replied, “As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.”

"My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don’t want to spend much time with their parents," he added. "I wish they would."

The 51-year-old is a father of twins with Shivon Zilis and shares 5 kids with ex-wife Justin Wilson; Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian.

The couple also welcomed a sixth baby daughter, Nevada Alexander, but the baby passed away after 10 weeks.

Musk also has 2-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, and newborn daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, with his ex-partner Grimes.