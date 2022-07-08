 
Identity of godmother for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Lilibet leaked?

The ‘godmother by default’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just spoken out and the internet is reeling

For those unversed, the entire conversation surrounding the identity of the godmother was brought to light after Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie posed a statement that hinted at the possibility.

At the time he told The Sun, “If one of those godparents is Oprah–and I’m not saying that she is–then you can understand why perhaps they want to keep that to themselves because even Oprah sitting down to interview them was controversial enough in itself.”

Shortly thereafter Oprah herself addressed the commotion and cleared the air while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

She made it clear to the outlet, “I don’t need to be a godmother. I mean, I’m a godmother by default. I’m a neighbor, I’m a friend.”

Especially since “I think you probably need someone younger to be the godmother.”

